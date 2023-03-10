Fraternal fondness forever

Jatayu and Sampati were the sons of Aruna. The two young and strong vultures loved to soar high into the skies, just for the fun of it. Once, Jatayu skimmed along in the hope of flying close to the sun. Sampati, the older sibling, sensed danger for his younger brother. He flew over Jatayu and spread his wings as far as he could in order to protect his younger brother from being burned by the sun.

His act of protection eventually scorched his wings, and he fell to the ground. He spent the rest of his life wingless, sustaining himself on the food that came his way. While protecting Jatayu could be interpreted as an act of goodness coupled with affection, the greater virtue happens to be that he never once blamed his brother for his maiming. Besides, he did not claim to be a martyr or proclaim his greatness. While these positive aspects are evident in this incident, what takes the cake is an incident that takes place much later in their lives.

When Sita was abducted by Ravana, Jatayu, who had aged by then, fought the demon king valiantly but fell down dying. He updated the Ikshavaku brothers and directed them to proceed in the southern direction before breathing his last. Rama and Lakshmana befriended Sugriva, helped him claim his rights, and sought his help in the search for Sita. One faction of the Kishkindha army that went south was famished and depressed and decided to simply give up their venture.

They just lay down, ready to die. Sampati, who was in the vicinity, hobbled to the place and was vocal with joy to see so many creatures ready to die. Jambavan, who heard the old bird, remarked about the strangeness of

life. On the one hand, Jatayu the vulture had staked his very life to save Sita and guide Rama; on the other hand, Sampati, old, maimed, and feeble, was greedily eyeing to feast on the emissaries of Rama.

The moment Sampati heard the words of Jambavan, he was overwhelmed by mixed feelings. He sought information about his long-lost brother and was both proud and sad to know the nature of his brother’s death.

Sampati nurtured fraternal bonding throughout his life through the physical presence and absence of his dear little brother, so it was little wonder that he reacted with such intense emotions at the very mention of Jatayu.