In teaching, you learn

I often use classic novels and stories to tidy up the minds of my students; to put things in perspective and to rearrange thoughts and ideas such that they learn not just stories but also about themselves. More often than not such interactions turn larger than life and I come out of the class a little wiser than when I went in.

A little impeded by the weight of mundane events, I went to class one day to teach O’Henry’s short story, The last leaf. I knew that the twist and message in the story had touched all of us. We delved into the thematic notions and eventually, the summative task was that each student writes about a time in their life where they had made a sacrifice.

As the students wrote their pieces, I sat down to grade papers. However, the events of the last few days clouded my mind, making me feel disgruntled and lost. The class ended soon enough and the students submitted their work and left.

As I began reading their work I realised each response was like a little prayer and benediction all rolled in one. The sacrifices that some of them had made, even at this tender age, brought tears to my eyes and a poignant joy to my heart. In trying to save their sibling’s childhood, some of them had subdued their own. In attempting to give hope to a parent some of them had spent hopeless days and nights. And while keeping their families together some of them were falling apart. My own discontent seemed nothing compared to what some of them were going through, and they braved it all with such panache. There was so much I could learn from my students!

In sharing these stories we became aware of the world's harshness, but also of its tenderness. We understood the paradoxical bond between pleasure and pain and I realised that no matter how big we think our troubles are, joy is always lurking just around the corner. While studying classic literature we all learnt that the world does not always represent a struggle, and if at times it does, the little and big sacrifices we make become a celebration of the triumphant human spirit despite all odds.