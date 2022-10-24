Is spirituality for everyone?

Broadly, spirituality may be understood as an individual’s search for God or an ultimate or sacred meaning and purpose in life. It can also mean to seek out for religious experience, personal growth, belief in a supernatural power or afterlife, or a thorough probe into one’s own “inner dimension”. Spirituality is available undoubtedly for all and is without bias or discrimination. Given the requisite qualifications, anyone, regardless of gender, caste, creed or status, can reap the benefits of spiritual life. However, it is not that everybody can possess and enjoy them without effort. When even simple pleasures in the mundane life demand effort and sacrifice, happiness assured by spirituality, like eternal peace, does not come easy. There are some preconditions and processes that the seeker has to surmount.

God himself narrates the eligibility conditions in Bhagavad Gita (Ch.12) and also describes later some of those which constitute ineligibility. Examples of the former are fixation of the mind on Him, devotion to him with steadfast faith, malice toward none, compassionate towards all, free from attachment to possessions and egotism, equipoised in happiness and distress, and ever-forgiving. Examples for the latter are lack of austerity and devotion to God and denial and hatred towards Him. The process of achieving spiritual awakening is tough. Its path is bumpy and ruthless, demanding hard work, patience and sacrifice. Your thoughts and actions appear crazy in the perception of people. You may lose everything - people and things - that get in the way of your ascension to spiritual life, like your mind and ego, which you have long believed to be ‘I’. Self-doubt, as to whether you are on the right path, tortures you often and you begin to fear whether you will reap the promised supreme state or lose even the mundane pleasures.

The most powerful opponent for you is your own treacherous and tricky ego. Positively, your energy changes. You start to vibrate at a higher frequency. Your personality too changes. You are on the path to true salvation.

Fortunately, the above pre-qualifications are ingrained within you and need only to be recognised, cultivated and sustained over time. God’s grace will transform all your obstacles into steppingstones for growth.