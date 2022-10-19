Punctuality is the peak of politeness

Asha Parekh recently received the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award. As someone who has enjoyed watching that versatile actress on screen, and had the privilege of meeting her, I feel that she richly deserves the honour. Quite apart from her histrionic talent, which has earned her national acclaim, this doyen of Indian cinema understands, what many do not, the importance of punctuality.

I once read an interview in which Asha Parekh was asked why she had stopped working, while many of her contemporaries were still accepting roles in movies. One of the reasons, according to Asha, was that she would reach a film set early, ready to start the day’s shooting, only to find no sign of the actor playing the lead. While she did not mention his name, she said there was a big star who would frequently put in an extremely late appearance. Apparently, directors had no choice but to tolerate such behaviour. Asha Parekh, who was a stickler for discipline, decided to quit the profession rather than endure this ongoing inconvenience.

Those of us who have made appointments, and been kept waiting indefinitely, know how irritating that can be. Last month, a young woman in my care had to undergo an ultrasound. She had been told to drink plenty of water before the scan, and was feeling quite uncomfortable when she got to the lab. Others, who had come for blood tests without having eaten for several hours, were tired and lightheaded. Despite the receptionist’s repeated assurance that the doctor (required to monitor the proceedings) would be there ‘any minute’, that irresponsible individual landed long after.

“Punctuality is the politeness of kings,” Louis XVIII of France reportedly declared. This does not mean that, not being royal ourselves, we can dispense with that virtue. The monarch was saying that since those in high places have most things done for them, and are treated as superior mortals, they should return this respect by arriving exactly when and where expected.

Whatever positions we occupy, let us treat people with consideration, by valuing their time and doing them the courtesy of being punctual.