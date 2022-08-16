Seek spaces where energies abound

There is Universal life energy everywhere around us. More in some locations and less in others, largely due to man-made reasons. If you observe keenly, you can sense these energies. Just think of the verdant green expanses, dense forests, flowing rivers, majestic mountains – anything close to nature and free from milling crowds and vehicular traffic. While just the thought lifts one's spirit, actually being there could make all the difference.

The planets and elements too -- sun, moon, fire, air and water -- have their own energy producing a revitalising, calming and energising effect. Positive energies abound in places of worship with their collective faith of the devout and idols or place witness to joyous reunion of friends and family.

There are many things that happen to sully the energy around us. Desecration of spaces, the negative vibrations given out by our thoughts or evil intentions or certain places like hospitals, court rooms and pubs and bars, impact the energies around us.

Circa 1921 a photographer- archaeologist, Alfred Watkins, propounded the theory of ley lines. After having experienced a surge of energy in some locations on his travels, he attributed the same to the ley lines. Ley lines (imaginary if you will), in his opinion, criss-cross the globe. Meanwhile he stumbled serendipitously on another finding -- those numerous ancient sites bearing the name Michael were located in one line from the south of Ireland extending as far across as Israel.

Ley lines are said to connect monuments that tourists flock to like the Stonehenge in UK and the Great Pyramids of Giza. Even in India there is a mention of some temples being in the same line as others. For instance, the Golden Temple in Vellore, South India is said to be located along the same line as other important shrines.

Sceptics and non-believers dismissed Alfred Watkins. Be that as it may, ley-line believers contend that at points where they intersect there are energy vortexes that are characterised by an abundance of energy. Do visit some of them for a first-hand experience.