Self-love isn't self-centeredness

For decades, I have known these doting mothers of two of my dear friends. Both, with their ceaseless care and concern, have been constantly cocooning their children by conferring on them all kinds of comforts. However, there is a tad bit of difference in the way they take care of their family.

The first one is kind of a jitterbug, who often juggles with imaginary fears of things going awry, to jeopardize the joyous state of her family. So, she perceives a plethora of poojas, as the panacea to protect her family from the possible perils. Virtually, every day, she is into a variety of ‘vraths’, with stringent fasts, sans even a sip of water. Without realising, these intermittent spells of starvations do insidiously wreak immense havoc within the innards, causing irrevocable damages. Expectedly so, today, with her highly feeble body, she keeps hopping between hospitals and home, subjecting herself and others, too, to horrific harrowing times.

Now, the mother of another friend is totally a different kind of kettle. Come hell or high-water, she never misses her morn walks, which she deems to be mentally revivifying. She is also pretty pernickety about her perfectly balanced meals, packed with plenteous nutrients.

Music, being her main passion, she merrily indulges in it, in many of her free moments, to keep her mind ever buoyant. She firmly believes that if our mind and body are ‘in fine fettle’, we can focus on even the finer details of all our family matters. With ribbing/railleries, often she is ridiculed by her relatives over her fitness regimes, but she is really impervious to those remarks.

Indeed, self-love isn’t synonymous with selfishness. Similarly, self-abuse isn’t any altruism or martyrdom. Paradoxically, the best gift one can proffer to one’s loved ones, is by taking profound care of oneself! Because even a whit goes wrong with one’s health, it is the near and dear ones who face the mental turmoil/tumults.

Surely, the stronger one is, the sturdier the family fabric will be. After all, one can’t serve food to others with an empty vessel, right?

