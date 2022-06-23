Stay connected, not attached

Most of us live in cities where people are detached, distracted, neglected, internally feel isolated and alone. Routinely, we pass people on the street, imagine how happy they are but do not recognise their concealed pain and suffering. The main cause for the latter is lack of genuine connections.

Human connection occurs when two or more people engage in meaningful interactions where each one is heard, seen, known and valued. Connection fructifies if you feel better about yourself and others in their company.

However, connection is also a risk because people may or may not accept, or love you. Generally, a connection is shallow and can be broken without significant loss. Connection happens to facilitate functionality. Connections enhance your potential for higher achievements and make living purposeful. Inadequate connections cause loneliness. But, sometimes, social connections and relationships play foul and cause problems with individuals, families and communities.

Still, the balance of advantage lies in expanding our connections. We should, therefore, find people who can meet our needs for connection and adopt a similar role too. When we feel we belong to one another, our lives become stronger, richer, joyful, meaningful and fulfilling. Connection is easier when we share a sense of common ground, interests, pursuits and values with those who have concern for us.

Attachment is mostly an emotional energy. It is an advanced stage of connection which is relatively long-lasting, like with our parents, spouse, children and close friends. A caution: attachment, when selfish and stronger, might turn into obsession and curse.

This desire for connection and attachment is universal. If some people lack that desire, it is because they have poor self-confidence, low self-esteem, and/or impractical expectations. Past trauma, abuse or negative encounters may also be the causes.

It is possible to be fully committed to someone/something, without being attached to them. You will have a happy, supportive, loving and meaningful relationship, when you choose to anchor on love without attachment, not allowing the loved one to have control/hold on you.

Attachment to our Creator is the only recommended and ideal one. Steadfast attachment to God and detachment with all else is the panacea for all our trials and tribulations in life. So, we should cultivate a spiritually oriented life and adhere to the principles enunciated in Bhagavad Gita, which is a treatise on right living with various guaranteed methods of attaining attachment to God and detachment with all other worldly allurements.