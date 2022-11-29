Stay connected to the divine

When we hit a stumbling block in life, we desperately want to seek advice from someone. If only God could talk, we think, not realising that He is speaking to us all the time. Through signs, through people, through a page in a book, or through random happenings.

I was rummaging through a chest of drawers the other day and discovered a handwritten letter that I had forgotten was there. This was very important to strengthen my hands in a matter that was exercising my mind, and the timing was uncanny. Now of all the days why I rummaged through that drawer on that particular day is one thing and that I should find something I was not even looking for and which was going to prove helpful is surely a matter of Divine grace.

There have been times when I wished for a sign of some kind to show that my prayers were being heard. And then a page in a book leaps out at me—perhaps from a book of stories about Shirdi Sai Baba or the Mahabharata—that is so reflective of the situation that I was caught up in, providing me with the guidance I needed.

Often, we find ourselves on the horns of a dilemma. To choose this job or that? To go to this medical professional or another? And then, through some grand design, you eliminate one of the choices thanks to a friend or acquaintance who calls up out of the blue or bumps into you quite by chance and over a quick catch-up shares insights about one option, thus making the final choice easier.

Which is why we are often told to remain eternally watchful—about who or what is materialising before us and what it tells us regarding our current dilemma.

If, on the other hand, you are approached by someone for advice, be conscious of the trust that is placed in you. Say a quick prayer for guidance before you respond. If you give the right advice, you are likely to be remembered for life. If you are in doubt, do not ever mislead. Consider the serious consequences of your actions, such as referring to someone you barely know or making inappropriate suggestions, such as defying parental wishes, simply because you have an agenda.

One thing is for sure: Staying connected with God will get you the guidance you need.