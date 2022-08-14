The 3 don’ts in the manual of life

The 3 don’ts in the manual of life

Oasis

Radhika D Shyam
Radhika D Shyam,
  • Aug 14 2022, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 00:10 ist

Most gadgets come with a manual, and a list of Do’s and Don’ts. The Ten Commandments too establish rules of worship and forbid certain negative activities. 

Three definite Don’ts we should follow strictly in life are: promise when happy; react when angry; decide when sad.

Examples of all three exist in instances of the Ramayana. King Dashrath was extremely pleased with one of his three wives – Kaikeyi for saving his life in a battle and promised to grant her a boon. She said she would avail of his promissory boon at some later date, when she would really needed something. In his happy state of mind, the king did not imagine this would have devastating repercussions of a 14 year exile for his favourite son and crown prince Rama. This grief ultimately caused the death of King Dashrath. 

If only Lakshman had not reacted in anger at Shurpanakha’s advances, she in turn would not have sought vengeance and instigated her brother Ravan to kidnap Sita and invite his own downfall. Krishna states krodh or anger as being one of the worst vices along with kaam, lobh, moh and ahankar (lust, greed, attachment and pride) that lead to degradation of the soul. That he practised what he preached can be seen in the incident where he remained calm when his cousin Shishupal was darting abuses at him. He waited patiently as promised to his aunt earlier, kept check and count till 100 abuses were uttered before retaliating with his Sudarshan chakra. If only Shishupal too had control over his anger!

Relieved to witness the first meeting between her estranged husband and their sons after so many years, Sita did not know what fate had in store for her. When Rama asked her to join them, the memory of her Agni Pariksha and later parting from him, filled her with a strong sense of sadness and foreboding and she called upon the earth to engulf her in her folds forever and she merged with her mother. Emotional state of sadness hinders rationality and often initiates irrevocable decisions that leave loved ones in eternal grief. So, it is best to put off any decision till the dark, dismal clouds of melancholy have passed on.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Oasis
life
Opinion

What's Brewing

India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books

India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books

Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day

Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

900 kg grains used for Tricolour artwork in Mangaluru

900 kg grains used for Tricolour artwork in Mangaluru

India at 75: A look at India's tribal freedom fighters

India at 75: A look at India's tribal freedom fighters

Why you should watch Shyam Benegal's 'Bharat Ek Khoj'

Why you should watch Shyam Benegal's 'Bharat Ek Khoj'

Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from 1947's India

Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from 1947's India

 