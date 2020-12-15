The power of optimism

As many of us eagerly await to see this year-end, there are some who wove their success stories right amidst the pandemic. One such tale is of a friend, an avid marathoner, a Bharatanatyam dancer and a superbike rider who always bettered the other entrants. However, life took a major turn a few months back when she tested positive for cancer. Though fronting challenges was a part of every hobby she embraced, the herculean task of battling this deadly disease with an open mind was the first momentous step she took towards the road to recovery. Albeit many still fear to hear the name and the afflictions associated with this disease, it was prodigious to see her accepting and being optimistic when everything was falling apart. As times became harder with Covid, a venture to the hospital became perilous and with little or no help, her battle with this ailment became a lone race to victory.

The will power to fight and get back on her feet enunciates about her pragmatic outlook towards life. The spirit to win back and getting back into her running shoes is truly a lesson worth learning. What we plan and what life plans for us may not be the same. Our preparedness towards the challenges becomes the first step towards overcoming the hurdles.

This pandemic has taught something to each one facing its wrath. The power to stay resolute without any support of family and friends can be overwhelming for any normal individual. Like words of Henry Ford” When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the aeroplane takes off against the wind, not with it,” remove all thoughts which are adversarial and allow that one thought of assurance in and believe completely in it.

The coming New year will bring fresh starts and new beginnings. Let’s be optimistic and bid farewell to this remarkable year, keeping in mind that “ Every dark cloud has a silver lining and behind it, the Sun is shining.”