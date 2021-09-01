There are hardly some people who take time to enjoy the beauty of the moment, make time for a moment of gratitude or try to discover the blessing that already exists in their lives. Amidst hectic hustle and bustle of living, so much is overlooked and so many of our actions are automatic, as a result of which we neglect the beautiful gift of blessings in our lives.

All of us get up in the morning after a good night’s sleep, but only a few of us can open our eyes and look out at the beautiful sunrise. Some can hear the birds sweetly singing, some of us can say good morning to the world with a cheerful voice and some can get out of bed healthy and strong.

There are also many for whom mornings are too hectic because the children have to be off to school and they have to be off to a job. For others, the hustle and bustle is on the mind with thoughts of how to earn more money and where next to look for a lucrative job.

For those in hospitals and other institutions thoughts of returning home and rehabilitation crowd the mind... the list goes endless. However, amidst all this chaos, we must remind ourselves that no situation stays the same. The situation we find ourselves in today can change in the twinkle of an eye and the freedoms we took for granted can disappear in a second.

In such a scenario, we should keep calm and count our blessings, enjoy the simple pleasures of life, and acknowledge everything that we have received. In simple words, it means learning to live your life as if everything were a miracle, and being aware on a continuous basis of how much you’ve been given.

Every now and then, during the day, just stop for a moment and see the value of whatever you have, regardless of how little it may seem to you, because to someone less fortunate your little is quite a lot. So why not value what you have now? Who knows how long you will have it. So, start appreciating all the things you have in life because you never know when that time will end. Remember! Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have.