We are what we think

Modern psychological research shows that there are three major parts of the human mind. They constitute the human mind since birth, and they are - the conscious mind, the subconscious mind, and the unconscious mind. Experience tells us that once a thought enters our mind, it becomes a part of the mind forever. This means that once a thought enters our mind, it becomes a part of our personality.

A positive or negative thought might enter our conscious memory and when we go to sleep at night, following a natural process the thought travels further by itself from the conscious mind and enters the subconscious mind. When this happens, we have only partial conscious control over the thought. When we go to sleep the next time, the thought travels further and enters our unconscious mind. When this happens, the thought seethes and is not in our conscious control and becomes the source of moulding our personality.

Positive thoughts create a positive personality, and negative thoughts create a negative one. Now, the question arises how can we build a positive personality? If we reflect on the issue in the light of both religious teachings and findings of psychology, we will find a clear, practical way to do so. Whenever a negative thought enters our mind, at the very first instance, we should try to resolve it by converting it into a positive aspect. For example, if we are angry with someone, we should try and forgive them at once so that our anger does not assume the form of revenge.

This way one will prevent a feeling of revenge which is very harmful. One should practice this method with every negative thought that enters the conscious mind, and make use of the consciousness completely to convert it to their advantage. Generally, people do not practice this and pay a terrible price. Every person must adopt this method and make it an integral part of their daily life. To receive blessings or knowledge from god, a believer must develop a positive personality. A positive mind will not engage in conflicts and would remain free of revenge, hatred, and negative thoughts.