Of love, roses, and dil pasand

On the congested roads between Varthur and Gunjur on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on the evening of February 13, I saw a newly opened bakery – Gunjur Iyengar Bakery. We were headed to a wedding at a venue not far from that spot. After getting dropped off, I requested my driver to collect some dil pasand pastries from the bakery. I thought these loaves, aptly named “what the heart desires”, would be suitable for celebrating Valentine’s Day. Surely enough, the next day was much enhanced at home and the office by the pastries and roses procured by my driver.