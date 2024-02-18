Of love, roses, and dil pasand

On the congested roads between Varthur and Gunjur on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on the evening of February 13, I saw a newly opened bakery – Gunjur Iyengar Bakery. We were headed to a wedding at a venue not far from that spot. After getting dropped off, I requested my driver to collect some dil pasand pastries from the bakery. I thought these loaves, aptly named “what the heart desires”, would be suitable for celebrating Valentine’s Day. Surely enough, the next day was much enhanced at home and the office by the pastries and roses procured by my driver.
The culinary landscape of Bengaluru is richly adorned with Iyengar bakeries, each marking a spot of tradition and taste amidst the rapidly changing cityscape. Despite the emergence of glossier bakeries, the timeless appeal of these establishments endures, serving classics like rusks, sweet bread, and the beloved dil pasand. It’s fascinating how these simple culinary offerings have become the backdrop for countless love stories, often initiated over a glass of badam milk.
Beyond the bakeries, Bengaluru’s legacy of love is further enriched by its erstwhile expansive rose gardens, particularly noted in areas like Whitefield. Though the vistas of Whitefield have transformed, the city continues to play a pivotal role in the global rose trade, its blooms fostering thousands of relationships.
Bengaluru’s erstwhile status as a butterfly haven adds another layer to its narrative as a city of love. Historical anecdotes include Winston Churchill seeking solace with the city’s butterflies after a romantic disappointment in Hyderabad.
The city’s evolution from a hub of pubs to a sanctuary of microbreweries signifies a new era in crafting modern love tales. These contemporary spots provide fresh venues for forging and nurturing connections, indicative of a broader shift within the social dynamics of the city.
Adding to the rich tapestry of Bengaluru’s landscape, where love and companionship find poetic expressions, are its green lungs -- Cubbon Park, Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, and the lovely local gardens scattered across the city. These verdant spaces offer a serene backdrop for introspection, romance, and leisurely companionship. With its sprawling expanse of lush foliage, historic statues, and well-paved paths, Cubbon Park provides a perfect setting for leisurely strolls, morning jogs, and quiet conversations beneath its ancient trees. It’s a place where the city’s hustle fades into the background, allowing love stories to unfold at their own pace amidst nature’s tranquillity.
On the other hand, Lalbagh Botanical Gardens is a testament to the city’s rich botanical heritage, boasting a wide array of exotic plants, a serene lake, and the iconic glasshouse. It’s not uncommon to see young couples meandering through the rose garden or families enjoying picnics on its lush lawns, making Lalbagh a melting pot of communal harmony and personal connections.
Another facet of Bengaluru that quietly nurtured the city’s soul was its network of private libraries. These havens of knowledge and tranquillity offered more than just books; they provided spaces where minds met, and ideas flourished. In the age of digital distractions, some libraries still stand as bastions of focused learning and quiet contemplation. They are the meeting grounds for intellectual exchanges, literary discussions and, occasionally, the sparking of lifelong connections over shared interests.
In the heart of Bengaluru, a city that seamlessly blends the old with the new, the traditional with the modern, love finds its expression in many forms -- from the simple delight of dil pasand pastries to the serene walks in Cubbon Park and Lalbagh, and the quiet moments spent in the city’s cherished libraries.
As the city evolves, these institutions stand firm, offering spaces for new stories to begin and existing tales to deepen. Bengaluru, with its unique blend of cultural heritage and contemporary vibrancy, continues to be a city where love is celebrated in all its forms, every day, beyond just Valentine’s Day. Let us keep it a city that embodies the essence of dil pasand -- doing what the heart loves, fostering lifetime connections, and cherishing love’s beauty in every shared moment and every small gesture.