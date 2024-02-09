Of temple, party and government

In the fabric of a robust democracy, the distinction between a political party and the government is not just fundamental but sacrosanct. This boundary is crucial for preserving the principles of impartial governance and ensuring that state machinery operates without partisan interests. The recent inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which saw the involvement of high-ranking officials of the state and the BJP, along with the deployment of state machinery, brings this delicate balance into sharp focus. At the heart of this discussion lies the question of how a democratic government, elected on the basis of a party’s manifesto, should navigate the implementation of its electoral promises, especially when they intersect with specific religious and cultural sentiments.