On Israel-Palestine, false equivalences based on ignorance, prejudice

I travelled to Israel and Palestine (West Bank) in early 2017 on the invitation of the Indologist and activist Professor David Shulman. The original idea was to host a ‘Peace Concert’. But, due to the political situation, the nature of the visit was altered. We performed in Jaffa, Jerusalem, Palestinian East Jerusalem, and held a masterclass at the Academy of Science and Humanities. I also travelled to Jericho, Jordan Valley, and spent time with the Bedouins and witnessed how Jewish settlements were allowed to crop up on Bedouin lands and heard first-hand stories of violence and of hope from Palestinians. The walk from the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem to the Israeli check-post showed what it means to be born and to live behind a humungous wall, and to be treated as a criminal in your own land. I vividly remember my fear when we were stopped at another Israeli army check-post, though my foreign passport was an armour. We speak of violence and non-violence without factoring in the role of oppression, segregation and marginalisation. Palestinians have lived in the intersection of these three words for generations.