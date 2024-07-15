One good habit can pave the way for success

It would be amazing to note that a single good practice we might adopt and stick to steadfast can go a long way in bringing success to our lives and making us stand apart. This can be seen from the lives of great heroes.

Let us take the example of Raja Harishchandra. The one good belief by which he stood firm was to always speak the truth. He simply wanted to steadfastly adhere to this single good principle alone. No matter what adversities came his way, he stood by his single, dear policy firmly. We all know how this single good habit of his led him to great heights.

One of the great epics, the Mahabharata's hero, Karna, kept generosity and charity as his only goals in life. Though he was in bad company, which he could never truly shrug off until the end of his life, the one good policy that he adopted in his life was his liberal charity, which made him stand apart from the evil people surrounding him.