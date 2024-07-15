One good habit can pave the way for success

It would be amazing to note that a single good practice we might adopt and stick to steadfast can go a long way in bringing success to our lives and making us stand apart. This can be seen from the lives of great heroes.
Let us take the example of Raja Harishchandra. The one good belief by which he stood firm was to always speak the truth. He simply wanted to steadfastly adhere to this single good principle alone. No matter what adversities came his way, he stood by his single, dear policy firmly. We all know how this single good habit of his led him to great heights.
One of the great epics, the Mahabharata's hero, Karna, kept generosity and charity as his only goals in life. Though he was in bad company, which he could never truly shrug off until the end of his life, the one good policy that he adopted in his life was his liberal charity, which made him stand apart from the evil people surrounding him.
Let us consider a heroine of mythology, Savithri, who made the single motto of her life to be devoted to her husband. This principle of hers raised her to such an extent that she defeated lord Yama in a verbal battle and saved the life of her husband.
Another hero of Hindu mythology, Arjuna, remained steadfast in his concentration in his archery. Each time his guru, Dhronacharya, assessed his skills, he remained outstanding because of his sheer concentration in his learning.
Our great national leader, Gandhiji, took non-violence (ahimsa) as his weapon to get freedom for India. His adherence to this one good policy freed India from the shackles of slavery and colonialism.
Thus, we can see from the lives of great heroes that adopting one good policy and strictly adhering to it can make our lives not only meaningful but also successful. For instance, a simple good habit, like taking a walk daily, can make other good habits fall into place. You might want to wake up early to accommodate this activity in your schedule. Thus, waking up early is another good habit that we might have adopted unknowingly. This one single practice can change your life completely.
As Charles Dickens once quoted, “I never could have done what I have done, without the habits of punctuality, order, and diligence, without the determination to concentrate myself on one object at a time.”
How true!