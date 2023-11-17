Only Palestinians can ‘wipe out’ Hamas

There is no verifiable data on the number of Hamas fighters killed. Still, we do know that the regime of shock and awe that Israel unleashed—in which Gaza was hit by the equivalent of two nuclear bombs until November 1—has resulted in the massacre of more than 11,000 Palestinians, including nearly 5,000 children, not counting the displacement of about two million people without food, water, and medicines, and the bombing of refugee camps, ambulances, hospitals, churches, and mosques that shelter the displaced population.