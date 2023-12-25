Only patriotism can save the US from nationalism

By Andreas Kluth

It’s patriotism when love of your own people comes first; it’s nationalism when hate for people other than your own comes first. That definition comes from Charles de Gaulle, a former national hero and president of France. It’s worth keeping in mind as we enter an election year in the US, the most consequential country of many where these two deceptively similar and yet utterly contrary forces will clash.

De Gaulle was onto something subtle but big. Patriotism, when you observe that warm feeling welling up inside of you, is fundamentally positive. By contrast, nationalism, whenever you perceive that emotion in you (and we all do on occasion), is negative and potentially jingoistic.

Political scientists describe this distinction as “inclusive” patriotism versus “exclusive” nationalism. In biblical terms, the Book of Ruth (in which the Israelites embrace a Moabite woman as one of their own) is patriotic; other parts, such as Deuteronomy 25:17–19 (in which the Lord tells the Israelites to blot out the memory of Amalek from under heaven), are nationalistic.

Nationalism, unlike patriotism, needs an Other as a target of its primary energy source, which isn’t pride but resentment. That Other can be foreign or domestic. In the past as today, the role has often fallen to outside foes but also, say, to immigrants, Jews or political enemies at home. So, it’s not patriotic but nationalistic to extol a “real America,” with the implication of an unworthy and “unreal” alternative. And it’s vile to claim — as Donald Trump, a self-declared nationalist who’s running for a second term as president, recently did — that illegal immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

George Orwell concluded that nationalism was “inseparable from the desire for power,” even at the cost of obsession and self-deception. Patriotism, by contrast, is as likely to be cooperative as combative. After all, patriots want their country to thrive, which is best done in harmony with other people, whether those are domestic groups or foreign countries (whose trade and investment can make your own nation wealthier, for example). That’s why the world’s preeminent multilateral forum is called the United Nations — not, say, the World Union — a nuance that eludes nationalists who disdain the UN as a talking shop for “globalists.”

As different as they are, though, patriotism and nationalism easily become conflated. I’ve thought a lot about that phenomenon, because as a dual citizen of the US and Germany, I’ve encountered the different ways in which my two countries confuse the concepts.