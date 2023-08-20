Opium Wars redux

China is not reliant on FDI the way India is now or the way the so-called ‘Asian Tigers’ were in the 1990s. When the Asian Tigers’ rapidly growing economies suddenly collapsed due to a foreign exchange crisis, loans provided by the IMF enabled them to recover. But the loans came at a huge cost imposed by the IMF – a forced sell-off of State-owned enterprises (banks, real estate, automobile, telecom, and utilities), large reductions in the workforce resulting in massive unemployment, and allowing foreign companies and individuals 100% ownership of land and assorted private enterprises. Colonialisation has many detractors, but many more avatars.