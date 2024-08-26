Outsourced but not to be forgotten

Justice M G S Kamal made the following pointed observations in his judgement: “Merely because the State has set up ‘outsourcing contracts,’ ‘manpower outsourcing agencies,’ and ‘intermediatory contracts’ and is conveniently and interchangeably using the same, the entitlement of the petitioner guaranteed under the Constitution and the statute for maternity leave and other benefits cannot be ignored. This is nothing but a well-thought-over modus operandi adopted by the respondent state to shirk its responsibility of complying with various constitutional and statutory obligations in the domain of public employment.” The HC directed the agriculture department to continue the petitioner’s services until a regular employee is appointed in her place.



Outsourced government employees, also known as contract workers, face uncertain working conditions and limited rights. Although they may perform tasks similar to those of regular government employees, they often lack access to basic rights and benefits, such as job security, fair compensation, social security benefits, health insurance, paid leave, workers’ compensation, unionisation, and collective bargaining. The specific rights and protections available to outsourced government employees vary depending on the jurisdiction, laws, and regulations. However, it is essential to recognise that these workers deserve fair treatment, dignity, and respect for their contribution to public services.