Owning up for 2024 NEET is only the beginning

Earlier this year, when the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act was brought in as a curative for the benefit of “The future of our youth up to 40 years of age, who comprise 70% of our population, is at stake, who are stakeholders in the Viksit Bharat of 2047,” Jitendra Singh, the then Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, cited “malprtactices” in public examinations in Opposition-ruled states to contextualise the new law.

His speech in Parliament focused on “malpractice” in 12 instances in Rajasthan in 2018 under the Congress government, the Sub-Inspector Recruitment scam surfaced in Jammu & Kashmir in March, 2022 and SSC Combined Graduate Exam in 2017 under the Mehbooba Mufti government, and “prominently, in West Bengal”, where “the Diploma in Elementary Education paper in November, 2022 was leaked, again in the same state in February, 2023 English paper leaked besides School Service Commission, West Bengal also leaked.”

In other words, the Modi regime, till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections reduced the BJP’s clout to a minority 240-seats in the House, made it perfectly obvious that malpractices, indeed criminal malpractices, were the speciality of Opposition-ruled states. It is bad luck that the lid has come off just when the Modi 3.0 is beginning its new innings.

Whether it is a scandal requires investigation by independent agencies competent to do forensic audits under the supervision of independent experts, and the emphasis is on the independence of the persons. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or some version of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) may be eligible to handle the probe, though the independence or rather neutrality of such would be automatically challenged by a far stronger Opposition in Parliament.

The fate of 1,563 students and the grace marks given to them that created an unprecedented 67 toppers with the maximum score of 720 is no longer the problem. As the Supreme Court observed, “Sanctity has been affected, we need answers.” Pradhan’s continuing defence of the previous government (Modi 2.0) and the current government that there “is no corruption. This environment has been created over the past few days,” is the weakest possible excuse.

Coming as it did after the Supreme Court order cancelling grace marks and its decision to hear the case on cancelling the examinations on July 8, following the arrests of over two dozen persons from Bihar and Gujarat, it indicates a government out of touch with facts and intent on whitewashing its role. The centrally-controlled test conducted under the auspices of the NTA — set up in 2017 as a reform measure — was an exercise in improving the controversial 2013 NEET system which was finally scrapped.

The NEET system ran into trouble as soon as it was introduced with several states, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka opposing the change from the combination of state-administered entrance tests and the common tests for admission into specific medical colleges like Manipal and Vellore at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The Tamil Nadu government passed two Bills in the Assembly to exempt itself from NEET and revert to the old system of state government-administered admission tests based on the Justice A K Rajan committee report.