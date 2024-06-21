Pakistan in UNSC a thorn in India's side

The following sentences of the 1848 Communist Manifesto, penned by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, were as prophetic as the first in the context of Islamophobia today. It has both immediate and long-term implications for India. ‘All the powers of old Europe have entered into a holy alliance to exorcise this spectre...Where is the party in opposition that has not been decried as communistic by its opponents in power?’ They have a chilling effect today when Indians with dissenting views are told to go to Pakistan by the Indian Right.

This month, these philosophical issues acquired a dangerous dimension for India with Pakistan’s election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a two-year term. Pakistan received the third-highest support from the community of nations. The UN has 193 members. Among them, Denmark was elected to the UNSC with 184 votes and Panama with 183 votes. Next came Pakistan with a huge endorsement of 182 votes. The other two nations elected on June 6 were Greece and Somalia, the last with the lowest endorsement. The voting in the UN General Assembly has jolted India out of its false comfort that Pakistan is a pariah State, sinking into a morass of quicksand and global ostracism. It is important to wake up and be prepared for a Pakistani diplomatic assault on India right from January 1, 2025, when it joins the UNSC. Islamabad is certain to globalise the ‘spectre’ of Islamophobia in Europe, and play victim at India’s hands. Pakistan’s response at the famous horseshoe table, around which UNSC meetings are held, will be to promote ‘Hinduphobia’ at the UN.

The ground for such a promotion is fertile for Pakistan in the world body now. The UN observes March 15 every year as the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia.’ The war in Gaza is a boon for Pakistani diplomats in New York as they prepare for UNSC membership. The UN Secretary-General is required under UNSC resolution 2334 to report to the council every three months on the status of Palestinian territories occupied by Israel. Islamabad will attempt to use this resolution to bring Kashmir into its ambit following the abrogation of Article 370.

The UNSC has a procedure known as the ‘Arria formula’ that allows any council member to call a meeting on any subject, away from the horseshoe table bypassing the council’s president. Arria formula meetings are held in the Trusteeship Council chamber. Pakistan is certain to call such a meeting on Kashmir once it joins the UNSC. Such diplomatic manoeuvres cannot damage India, but they can be a constant thorn in India’s side for the next two years. The Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York will have to constantly look over its shoulder.

(K P Nayar has extensively covered West Asia and reported from Washington as a foreign correspondent for 15 years)

