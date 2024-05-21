Pandemic-era college kids face job market that doesn’t want them

By Francesca Maglione

They didn’t walk at their 2020 high school graduations. They entered college at the height of remote learning and campus lockdowns.

And now they’re finishing exams amid nationwide protests and preparing to enter a job market that’s hard for many to navigate.

Coming up to the podium - the class of 2024.

Tainted by the pandemic, this outgoing class of seniors had anything but a typical college experience. Most are ready to enter the “real world.” Yet the class is - again - needing to adjust their expectations.

Even the best of students are facing an endless web of job applications, ambiguous timelines and countless rejections.

On the surface, the US job market is strong. Unemployment is low, and there’s been significant job growth in certain areas including health care.

However, getting on a path to a well-paid job in finance, consulting and technology — top destinations for ambitious students — is getting more difficult with greater competition for fewer entry-level positions.