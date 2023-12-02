Paneer Predicament | A cheesy crime on vegetables

With a culinary landscape as diverse as India’s, one cannot help but wonder why paneer, a dairy product, has secured its throne as the go-to ‘vegetable’. Whether it's soaring high in-flight catering or gracing the menus of upscale restaurants or the routine house parties or corporate canteens, paneer seems to have carved out a cheesy empire of its own.

One might ask, is paneer the vegetable superhero India deserves, or just the one it can't seem to let go of? With a myriad of local and seasonal vegetables at its disposal, why does the culinary world continue to bow down to this dairy heavyweight?

Perhaps paneer's rise to fame lies in its ability to adapt to any flavour profile, like a culinary chameleon changing colours. It's the Houdini of the vegetarian realm, magically appearing in curries, kebabs, and even salads, leaving us to question whether it's a versatile ingredient or just plain sneaky protein.

Is it a conspiracy among chefs, a clandestine pact to declare paneer as the vegetarian de jour, leaving other vegetables in the dust? After all, when was the last time you saw a chef proudly proclaiming, ‘Tonight's special: Bhindi business or Teasing Tomatoes!’?

Udupi restaurants and quick-service family establishments across India have made paneer a culinary mainstay for several reasons. A dosa now comes accompanied by paneer masala, and even the health-conscious khandvi is not immune, featuring a stuffing of grated cabbage, carrots, and paneer. We have outlandish dishes that seem to be a creative way to murder authentic recipes — tastebuds be damned and singed. Be it paneer butter masala schezwan pav bhaji to paneer chilly dry masala dosa, our culinary skills seem to be doing word-building blocks instead of tasty cooking.

Must paneer be the perennial star of the show, or can we make room for the unsung heroes of the vegetable kingdom? It's high time chefs break free from the paneer-prison and explore the untapped potential of India's rich array of local produce.