50 years ago: July 21, 1971

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 21 2021, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 15:29 ist

State’s steps to allot land for landless

BANGALORE, July 20

THE Mysore government has taken necessary administrative steps including the appointment of Special Assistant Commissioner to expedite the distribution of government land to landless agriculturists. Special Assistant Commissioners had been appointed in Tumkur, Shimoga, Mysore, Chikmagalur, South Kanara and North Kanara districts. considering the needs of the task, a government spokesman told pressmen today. Following the abolition of the taluk Level Land Distribution committees, adequate powers were delegated to revenue officials to complete the task of land distribution.

Mysuru district

