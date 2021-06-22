50 years ago: June 22, 1971

'UN refugee chief is pro-Pakistan'

NEW DELHI, June 21

LABOUR MINISTER Khadilkar admitted in the Rajya Sabha today that certain utterances of Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, during his visit to India and Pakistan, gave the impression that "he was not above bias". Mr Khadilkar told the agitated House that the Government had sent a detailed report to its permanent representative in the UN conveying "our assessment of his visit" and "our apprehensions". The Prince came in for strong denunciation from almost all sections of the House. He was branded as a stooge of "President Yahya Khan" and a "double talker".