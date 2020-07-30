Earphones can lead to hearing loss

Ever since Covid-19 forced people indoors, there is an increased dependence on computers and other hand-held devices. Work from home is the new normal and daily meetings happen online from the comfort of one’s home. Naturally, people are spending a lot more time speaking on the phone. This is leading to extensive use of hearing devices--mainly earphones.

Harmful effects

A plugged-in earphone with a high volume exerts a loud sound in the ear canal which transmits via the eardrum through the hearing bones to reach the inner ear. This will destroy the hearing cells when the volume is too loud and on for too long continuously. The earplugs can push the wax inside the ear canal leading to temporary hearing loss and infection as well.

The harmful effects of using plugged-in earphones include temporary and then followed by permanent, hearing loss. Loud music damages the cells of hearing. It is important to note that these cells don’t have the capability to regenerate. The hearing loss will then be irreversible.

Plugged-in earphones cause ear pain with excessive pressure on the ear canal. The use of earphones can also lead to excessive pushing of the wax into the ear canal, dizziness and infection in the ear canal.

Weakened hearing cells will lead to a constant humming sound in the ear. This condition is called Tinnitus. A leading cause of Tinnitus is extensive exposure to loud sounds. While this can happen in work environments such as some factories or spaces where loud machines are run, earphones are a major cause too.

Losing one’s sense of hearing causes more problems. It leads to depression and anxiety. Studies have shown that people who use earphones to listen to music while studying or working focus less on the task being performed. This hampers productivity and impairs learning in students.

The use of earphones at home while on routine monotonous office work is common without the comfort of the canteen and colleagues for short breaks. Such extensive use is best avoided.

Safe use

To make earphones safe and mitigate the risks associated with them, you need to take some basic precautions. To begin with, clean the earphones every day to prevent ear infections. Keep the volume low and ensure there aren’t sudden surges in the decibel level.

Maintain a very strict limit on the duration of exposure. Allow a break of five to 10 minutes every hour. This prevents continuous exposure to sound from the plugged-in earphones.

Strictly avoid sharing your earphones with others. Learn to use the correct technique of inserting the earphones. Avoid sleeping with earphones plugged in. Many fall asleep while listening to music with earphones. This can lead to severe pain in the ear with stress in the Temperomandibular joint.

Loud music and sounds lead to hearing loss and Tinnitus. A common mistake people who love music and use earphones commit is listening to music with the volume high. The harm is caused more by the volume you are listening at rather than the earphone itself. The harmful effect also depends on how long you listen continuously and how often you do it.

Over-the-ear earphones are better than those that are plugged directly into the ear since they provide a gap between the music and eardrum in the ear canal. Preferably, in the ear, use loose-fitting earphones that expose you to lower sound pressures than the snugly-fitting ones.

To ensure safe listening, it is recommended to limit the sound to a maximum of 85 decibels for no more than eight hours a day.

The 60/60 rule

The 60/60 rule is a good guideline. Listen to your music for no more than 60 minutes at a time and at no more than 60% of your device’s maximum volume. The maximum output from a phone’s hearing device can go up to 115 decibels. This can damage the hearing cells in 10-15 minutes of exposure.

Special care is needed in children while they use earphones. You should ensure they don’t increase the volume. Children should not be allowed to use earphones without supervision.

(The author is an ENT surgeon)