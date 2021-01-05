Education policy: The next step

Since independence, over 20 education commissions and committees have been set up to update education policies. The latest was headed by Dr K Kasturirangan. The purpose of all these policies was to accomplish education reforms. Unfortunately, none of the previous reports was implemented in toto. Reforms in all spheres of human activities are necessary. In nature, living beings change over time, in response to prevailing environmental challenges. We call this evolution, or more precisely organic evolution. The principle of evolution is equally applicable to human societies.

Universities are also organic entities, hence they are subject to evolution in response to prevailing challenges like unemployment, sustaining growth and management of science and technology, and in recent times, technology-driven disruption in jobs. Here, I focus on higher education with two questions: What does the NEP propose for higher education, and why is this needed?

Before answering these questions, a little background of developments is needed to appreciate the idea of new educational needs. Over the past three centuries, following progress in science and technology, four major industrial revolutions (IR 1.0-4.0.) have taken place. Briefly, IR 1.0 is known as textile revolution, that took place in England and was driven by the power of water and steam around the year 1780. A century later, IR 2.0 was driven by electricity enabled mass production using assembly lines in the USA. Later, around the mid-2019 simple digital technology gave rise to automation, primarily driven by developments in electronics. Soon thereafter, by the turn of the last century, progresses in Complex Digitization Technology (using Cyber-Physical Systems) heralded 4th IR, which is massive in terms of both speed and impact, resulting in what is known as technology-driven disruptions in jobs of various types. With every passing decade, we seem to lose 40-50 types of jobs. There are numerous examples. One has to just look around. This scenario is gloomy.

Yet, all is not lost. It is also clear that new jobs are being created that require new skills. It is in this context that the NEP assumes importance and needs full acceptance despite some teething problems. What is the way forward?

First, we need to change our mindset, the mindset of teachers, administrators and the stakeholders. We should embrace new education systems, new pedagogies and new teaching-learning processes. These include using virtual classrooms/ laboratories, blended learning, group learning, project-based learning, seminars, quizzes, using various apps, social media, content sharing, and more importantly offering trans-disciplinary courses and skill-based courses.

Second, it is high time to move from right to education to right education and then to the right way of education. Enormous costs are involved, but the states must invest. There is no escape route. Third, NEP poses many challenges that include: Redesigning classrooms and labs, creating school system, working out the economics of subject teaching with fixed affiliation and general engagement, redesigning curriculum at various levels in view of: 1) multidisciplinary approach and 2) multiple exit and entry options. Furthermore, the enhancement of teachers’ competency and overcoming reluctance and digital divide between teachers and the learners need to be addressed.

Fourth, we must focus on the new education system on two most crucial aspects; creativity and making innovations. Colleges and varsities will undeniably need academic flexibility in appointing faculty.

The fifth challenge is to transform mono-faculty institutions to multi-faculty institutions to make the Credit Based Choice System truly meaningful. The other administrative challenge includes gradual disaffiliation of colleges from the universities.

Indeed the NEP 2020 is welcome. I end by quoting the aphorism “The illiterates of the 21st century will not be those who can not read and write but those who can not learn, unlearn and relearn” by Alvin Toffler.

(The writer is a former Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University and Founder Director of Karnataka State Higher Education Academy, Dharwad)