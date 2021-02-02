Leaving footprints on the sands of time

It is said that death could come like a thief in the night. Yet, when it does come unexpectedly and untimely, how many of us would actually be prepared? Only those, I reckon, who have been living for those values that they were ready to die for; values of love, service, justice, humility, kindness and integrity. This, in short, is what I gathered at the recent demise of a beloved and much-revered pastor from Bengaluru, Fr. Xavier Sanjivi.

Fr. Xavier was in the thick of his ministry of preaching and helping scores of people to discover true meaning in life when out of the blue he took ill. After a brief period of hospitalisation, he breathed his last. And when he passed away, he left behind valuable lessons for all on how to leave footprints in the sands of time, as he had done.

He left the priceless message that while our earthly life is time-bound, the honour and good name we build for ourselves when we are alive is eternal. This message hit me as his 72-year life span was eulogised at his funeral by his Congregation, family and friends. He was applauded as the epitome of all the virtues that made a man truly holy and noble. Everyone remembered him as an exceptional person who always had something to give for everyone – a smile to the lonely, a word of appreciation to the dejected, a listening ear to him who wanted to be heard, a kind deed to him in need and good counsel to the wavered. His well nurtured inner merits had won for him the reverence of all who crossed paths with him.

In his simple life of selfless service, he had exemplified the truth that contented people are those who serve. For, living in total service of others, there was never a dull moment in his life. So, when death came like a thief, he was prepared. He passed away to the other world as joyfully as he had lived in this, leaving behind footprints in the sands of time that can never be erased. They will remain evergreen as an illustrious illustration and immense inspiration for all posterity of a life well lived here on earth.