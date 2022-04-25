Listen to intuition, not to ego

Both intuition and ego reside in our inner self and keep talking to and directing us from time to time. Yet, there is an unembellished difference between the two. Of the two, the voice emanating from our consciousness/divinity is the intuition and the other, which we mistake for the ‘I’, is the ego.

Intuition is the direct perception of truth and proceeds on the assumption that you are safe/secure as you are, live in a world of abundance and a reservoir of happiness within yourself. It is centred in your heart needing no justification for its presence and operates from the subconscious terrain.

We all have this mental/intellectual faculty, with varying degrees of intensity. When you listen to the voice of intuition, you open up yourself to the flow of love, inner peace and abundance.

Connected to intuition, you feel like you are powerful, full of courage and confidence. A sense of fulfillment pervades all over by showing that you are complete in yourself and need nothing more to make you happy.

We generally ignore intuition. However, scientists say that it is always right because it operates from our subconscious level, which stores unlimited information, knowledge and experience in greater measure, and connects these with each other in a fraction of a second while taking a decision.

Some of the techniques for strengthening intuition are meditation, prayer, never craving for appreciation, controlling emotions, spending time in nature, seeing God in everyone and everywhere, and surrendering to His will. Ego is ignorance based on an erroneous concept about who you really are. It is a false identity created by yourself and has no real existence. Rooted in fear, it keeps you apart from others and assumes that the world is unsafe and so you have always to be on your guard. Ego wants to have everything and everyone under its control. It wants domination and have a say on everything. It twists every argument, situation and even fact to suit its self-interest. It is ready to do anything, including putting on the garb of intuition, to control and mislead you for its own survival. When under the control of the ego, you feel fearful, uncomfortable and shaky. So, keep it aside and in control because it can only disturb, scare and distress you. Listen to intuition and the ego will automatically diminish and disappear.

