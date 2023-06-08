Menstrual hygiene matters for ecology

Menstrual hygiene is a crucial issue that affects women’s health and wellbeing. However, the disposal of menstrual products, especially sanitary pads, has significant environmental consequences that often go unnoticed. According to a study conducted among a sample of rural adolescent girls in Karnataka, 80.4 per cent of students aged 12–15 from rural families have a monthly income of less than Rs 10,000. Despite their low-income status, 76.8 per cent of them are using disposable sanitary pads, which are comparatively more expensive than homemade cloth pads. One reason may be the hygiene awareness provided to adolescent girls by parents and school authorities. However, only 10 per cent of the students are using cloth pads, and the remaining are using a combination of cloth and disposable pads.

Disposable pads are made of plastic, cotton, and super-absorbent polymers that are not biodegradable and can take hundreds of years to decompose. Improper disposal leads to pollution and harms wildlife. Moreover, the production of these pads requires a significant amount of energy and resources, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and environmental degradation. A survey conducted among the students revealed that only 21.4 per cent of them were aware that sanitary pads are non-degradable, while 66.1 per cent of them were unaware. There is an urgent need to educate people about the environmental impact of menstrual products and promote the use of sustainable alternatives.

The Indian government has launched several schemes to promote menstrual hygiene, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign, the National Rural Health Mission, and the National Urban Health Mission. These initiatives emphasise the importance of sustainable menstrual hygiene practices, including the safe disposal of menstrual waste. The Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation has also issued guidelines on menstrual hygiene management under the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin (SBM-G), which include the provision of disposal bins with lids within toilets, setting up incinerators in community toilets, and raising awareness through Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) plans and special educational sessions emphasising menstruation as a biological function and ridding the community of taboos and superstitions associated with it.

According to a study conducted by Toxics Link in India (2019), found that the average sanitary pad contains the equivalent of four plastic bags, and it takes around 500–800 years for a sanitary pad to decompose. Furthermore, a report by the Menstrual Health Alliance India (MHAI, 2018) revealed that 121 million Indian women use disposable sanitary napkins, collectively generating over 113,000 tonnes of menstrual waste annually.

Improper disposal of this waste obstructs the sewage system and pollutes water bodies. Additionally, burning them in incinerators releases toxic pollutants. It is crucial to raise awareness about the environmental impact of menstrual products and promote sustainable alternatives.

The government has taken steps to promote menstrual hygiene and sustainable alternatives, as mentioned earlier. Several sustainable alternatives to traditional menstrual pads are available, such as menstrual cups, reusable cloth pads,

and period underwear. These alternatives are not only eco-friendly but also cost-effective in the long run.

However, the lack of awareness and the stigma associated with menstruation make it challenging to promote these sustainable alternatives. It is critical to raise awareness about the environmental impact of menstrual products and promote sustainable alternatives. Governments and manufacturers must take steps to reduce the environmental impact of menstrual products and ensure their safe disposal. It is essential to educate people about sustainable alternatives and encourage them to make conscious choices that help reduce the burden on the environment. IEC strategies under SBM-G can also focus on materials used in sanitary pads, their adverse impact on the environment, and alternative sanitary products available in the market.

In conclusion, menstrual hygiene is not just a women’s issue but an environmental issue as well. We need to concentrate on the disposal of menstrual products and encourage the use of sustainable alternatives to protect our environment and the planet.

(Pratap is an associate professor, and Arunima is an assistant professor at the T A Pai Management Institute, Manipal)