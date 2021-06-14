Off The Record: June 14, 2021

‘Our’ chief minister

While attacking the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in the Kerala Assembly over the rosewood tree felling row, senior Congress MLA P T Thomas recollected that those involved in the tree felling case were also accused in a case pertaining to the launch of a mobile phone venture, Mango Phones, and ‘our chief minister’ had even committed to launching the project. Since Thomas did not specify the chief minister’s name, the general impression was that it was current Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. But the next day, Vijayan clarified that the said event was supposed to be held in February 2016 and at that time Congress leader Oommen Chandy was the chief minister. Vijayan said Thomas’s intention of using the words ‘our chief minister’ was to put him (Vijayan) under a cloud of suspicion by playing safe.

Arjun Raghunath, Thiruvananthapuram

Naga toddler wins hearts

A three-year-old girl in Nagaland won many hearts after she walked up to a government health centre earlier this month when her parents were away at work. The photo of the girl, Lipavi, with her mask on, was shared by many on social media. She was having cough and cold and so she visited the Hebolimi health centre in Zunheboto district for a check-up by herself as her parents had already left for their agriculture field. Many posted on social media that the little Lipavi set an example at a time many adults are reluctant to visit a hospital fearing Covid-19 infection.

Sumir Karmakar, Guwahati

Escape word: Courtesy visit

The phrase ‘courtesy visit’ is often used by politicians to ward off controversy or to dodge uncomfortable questions from journalists especially in case of a politically sensitive meeting. It came as a refrain when BJP leaders and former minister in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government Rajib Banerjee made a sudden visit to the residence of TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh in Kolkata on Saturday. In a bid to dodge questions from journalists on whether the meeting was to pave the way for his return to the TMC, Banerjee repeatedly took refuge in the phrase. He kept saying that it was a “courtesy visit” which coincidentally took place as he came to visit one of his relatives who was unwell and incidentally lives near Ghosh’s residence. What makes the so-called “courtesy visit” more interesting is that it lasted for one and half hour. Politics in Bengal is on the boil and is abuzz at present with Mukul Roy’s return to the TMC. Politics will never end in Bengal and the same applies to the so-called “courtesy visits” of politicians.

Soumya Das, Kolkata

AAP demands speedboats

From parts of Mumbai’s far western suburbs to Vasai-Virar were flooded during the massive downpour last week, the local AAP unit has demanded that the municipal corporation provide tractor and speedboat services during the monsoon. “For last three years, the rural areas of Vasai and the urban localities of Vasai, Virar and Nalasopara get flooded. The option that is left with us is to have tractors and speedboats,” said AAP leaders John Periera and Susheel Dwivedi. “We have to look at long term solutions to address the issue of flooding in monsoons,” Dwivedi said.

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai

Rumour mill in Kashmir

A rumour of “something big” is going to happen made people of Kashmir anxious for the whole week. The sudden influx of paramilitary forces in parts of J&K triggered the rumours that the Center was planning “administrative and demographic changes” in the region. As similar rumours were doing rounds prior to the abrogation of the erstwhile states’ special status under Article 370 on August 5 2019, life in Kashmir became hostage to the latest rumours. On June 7, Pakistan as usual added fuel to the fire when its Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing serious concern over reports of India’s purported plans to trigger new “administrative and demographic changes” in Kashmir. However, as soon as the J&K L-G cleared the air, the rumour mill got shut.

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar