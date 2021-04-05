Tamil Nadu on the cusp of breaking film personality-driven politics

For the past few decades, politics in Tamil Nadu revolved around the Dravidian parties intertwined with film personalities and the electorate preferring to vote in or out one of the two poles - the AIADMK or the DMK. The revolving door politics that dominated the state since 1984 with the party in power being ousted after a term and voting in the other, was disrupted in 2016 when AIADMK led by J Jayalalithaa bucked the trend. In the process, she became the first chief minister since 1984 to retain office and emulate her mentor and predecessor M G Ramachandran (MGR).

This time in 2021, the political landscape has altered in the absence of both charismatic Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi of the DMK. This will be the first time in over five decades the electorate will have the option to choose between the two prominent Dravidian formations under a leadership that has little to do with the Tamil film industry. DMK architect C N Annadurai and Karunanidhi earned fame as scriptwriters in the Tamil film industry while fellow traveller in the DMK was matinee idol MGR. Both Karunanidhi and MGR were prominent aides of Annadurai until they fell out with MGR who floated the AIADMK.

Drawing upon the strength of his command over Tamil, Annadurai moulded public opinion, raising issues of concern while Karunanidhi packed punch in his dialogues for the hero in Sivaji Ganesan and MGR. Since then, film personalities found a platform in the party while the organisation drew upon the popularity of the hero whose ubiquitous fan clubs worked as springboards to send the message of the party’s anti-caste, strong linguistic flavour and challenging societal ills. This found resonance among masses. MGR carved an image of one who spoke and cared for the downtrodden with a down-to-earth approach and a halo of purity.

Once he assumed office as the Chief Minister, MGR fortified his position through schemes by formalising the mid-day meal for schoolchildren coupled with his interest in promoting education. His popularity soared on the wings of work in office and the AIADMK retained power in 1984 even when MGR had to be away for medical treatment.

In 1987, the AIADMK split as MGR’s widow Janaki Ramachandran, also a film heroine of her time, claimed inheritance of the party but lost control soon. The party’s political fortunes flourished under MGR’s protégé and his films’ leading lady Jayalalithaa. Her accession in the party ranks came via her anointment as the Propaganda Secretary. She gradually picked up the ropes within the organisation, gradually consolidating her grip after MGR amid stiff challenge from the established leaders.

During the last decade, she became synonymous with the AIADMK rounding off her successful stint notching electoral victories including two successive terms in 2011 and 2016. Jayalalithaa transformed her image dexterously from that of a famous heroine to a caring politician eventually to be known as “Amma”. She assiduously built her persona and blended social welfare politics. One of her contributions was the launch of an inexpensive Amma canteen serving food at a cheap rate that now is standard measure in many states.

After a decade in the opposition and exit of MGR, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, backed by oratory and master of alliteration, bounced back and since then the party alternated a term in office until 2016. Karunanidhi expanded the mid-day meal programme of MGR packing more nutrition and worked to expand the industrial base in the state. In the interregnum, Karunanidhi’s attempt to launch a political career through a tailored script for son, M K Muthu did not have the desired impact.

Now, when Tamil Nadu votes to elect the new Assembly on April 6, the political scenario has undergone a huge change following the exit of prominent film personalities and the decision of superstar Rajinikanth to stay away from politics. Having learnt a lesson in losing the last elections narrowly and serving a term as the Leader of Opposition, DMK leader M K Stalin would be covering all flanks and work to consolidate on the 2019 Lok Sabha results when the party–led alliance swept 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats.

While it would be unrealistic to replicate the rich harvest in the Assembly, the turf is much smoother with the AIADMK having to battle 10-year anti-incumbency hobbled by the internal struggles. Adding to it is the rapier thrust by nascent AMMK, a party founded by T T V Dinakarnan, nephew of Sasikala, the once powerful aide of Jayalalithaa.

Coming back to the sway of film personalities on politics in the state, hopes were raised in the 'post-Jayalalithaa’ phase with superstar Rajnikanth stirring the cauldron. The superstar’s announcement last December generated excitement. While positioning for a political role and kindling hopes among his fans of a promised new awakening through spiritual politics, he quietly announced inability to enter the field citing health as a factor.

This decision sliced chances of a major film star making the cut. The development still does not mean film personalities will not have any role in the current elections but they are not in a position to assume leadership of the state.

Some of them are still in the field - popular and versatile actor Kamal Hasan’s MNM, Vijayakanth’s DMDK whose meteoric rise a decade ago now stands eclipsed and film director S Seeman‘s NTK.

Seeman took to active politics ahead of Hassan but failed to win any seat in the 2016 Assembly polls or later in the 2019 Lok Sabha where his party contested. Haasan founded the MNM in 2018, tested waters in 2019 Lok Sabha polls garnering some 3.78% of votes while NTK got 3.91% of votes.

The current elections should bring about a new dawn in state politics sans mass adulation for film personalities who endeared themselves to the people and left them chanting encore.

(The writer is a New Delhi-based political commentator)