Unlocking 6 myths about digital locks

Having the freedom to move in and out of home without worrying about getting locked out is a major relief for many. The new norm of ‘key-less’ lifestyle is quite promising as people today are on a constant lookout for lifestyle simplification, thus turning out to be the biggest advocates for keyless or digital locks.

Of the key range of digital door lock systems, biometric door locking products are currently the dominant product segment. This is primarily due to reduced cost, ease of accessing doors that is not carrying separate physical tools such as cards or key fobs. But due to numerable myths concerning digital locks, there are still great reservations around the benefits of the digital locking system.

Here are six such myths that need to be busted for the successful adoption of digital locks:

• Will be non-functional during power cuts

Digital locks are not powered by electricity. Most of them run on battery. The lock continues to function even when there is power-cut. The batteries can power the lock for at least two years. Moreover, built-in power sensors inform home owners weeks before the battery drains out, giving ample time to replace the 9V battery (available at any local hardware store); just like you replace the batteries of the TV remote controller. In addition, digital locks have a manual mechanical key override too.

• Will get locked-in in case of a fire at home

Digital locks today have an advanced sensor that detects fire and automatically provides access to the home owner. This is a major advantage because in case of fire and panic, a mechanical lock is too much of a work as compared to a digital lock.

• Very difficult to operate

Advanced digital locks have back-lit keypads and touch screen feature so that there is no fumbling in the dark to unlock the door. Digital locks are extremely easy to operate once installed and programmed properly. If an individual wishes to install the lock by themselves, all good brands give instruction manuals and offer online video tutorials for additional in-depth assistance. On the other hand, having a professional install digital lock eliminates confusion. You can have all your questions answered while a professional locksmith is present.

• They are bulky

One does not have to sacrifice sense of interior styling for greater security. A vast majority of digital locks come in different body styles, finishes and trim to accent anyone’s home decor.

• Button wears off/Does not work in rain

Good brands understand that products need to be weather-proof; therefore, buttons are guaranteed not to wear off. Most digital locks also feature a fingerprint-resistant touch screen that works in the rain or while wearing gloves. However, an RFID access card is recommended in case you wish to up the ante of security.

• Locks can be hacked

Hacking a digital lock is really difficult. And if you thought digital locks do not support multiple credentials, you are wrong. Most locks offer multi-authentication via PIN, smartcard, manual key and biometric accessibility options. Some advanced locks also offer you a scrambled PIN option: which means you may press any number of keys before or after your password and yet the lock will open. This is an effective way of safe-keeping your password if someone is with you.

(The writer is EVP & Business Head, Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems)