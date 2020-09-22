Virtual mental healthcare

Mental health remains a subject that is hugely stigmatised by society in India, preventing people from coming out and talking about what may be ailing them. While mental health issues such as anxiety and depression have always existed, the recent pandemic has thrown it out there in the open. With restrictions on movement, fear of job loss and what the future holds and numerous other concerns including lack of social interaction, the ripple effect on people with existing mental health problems has been profound. Adding to this is the hesitation to speak out, more so face to face. What people need in such times is a safe space where they can talk about their issues without the fear of stigma, judgement or losing confidentiality. It is in this scenario that technology and virtual consultations can come as a boon.

There has been a lot of ongoing research on finding better ways to improve remotely delivered mental health care. Virtual reality (VR) and teleconsultation may pave way for opportunities in this segment. These solutions can not only solve the dilemma for many but also make counselling more accessible to people living remotely. In telepsychiatry, there are options today ranging from tech software to video chat with patients online that are helping psychiatrists and counsellors to reach more people. Accessibility comes as the major advantage here. From patients who are convalescing at home, mobile-challenged, lack adequate transportation, to those without other facilities, availability of an internet connection can solve the issue of access in a major way. Technology also enables self-diagnosis and tracking of mood, sleep and other parameters through the use of wearables. VR can transform psychotherapeutic treatment, for instance, by recreating past events that help in understanding the unconscious parts of the mind. Teleconsultations and VR-based solutions can also help the patients avoid stigma and receive treatment from the confines of their homes.

Although there is an increased acceptance of mental health issues, there is still a stigma associated with the condition especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities and rural areas. While online consultations may not solve this, what they can do is to offer patients a better option as far as privacy is concerned. Often, people are hesitant about approaching a specialist for the fear of being judged or the huge stigma. However, with online consultations, they not only stay anonymous but can also voice their concerns without any worry. Technology also helps facilitate the concept of self-care, by putting the onus of care in the hands of people who seek help. All of this can lead to improved outcomes and a sense of well-being.

For the huge population that India has, much more needs to be done, especially with a pandemic facing us. Startups providing counselling and therapy remotely are trying to bridge this gap and technology can become the gamechanger. It has been a disruptor in healthcare and can bring about a marked improvement in the mental health landscape as well, provided there are public-private partnerships and adequate governmental allocations. Telepsychiatry and virtual mental healthcare services and solutions are an ever-expanding domain and with the pandemic, we hope to see more changes happening in the years to come. At an individual level, it is time that we normalize discussions around mental health and counselling for those who need it the most. There is a need to create a space where people feel safe to discuss and are able to motivate one another.

(The writer is the founder of a start-up)