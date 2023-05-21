Ways to make the future sustainable

As the world unites to address the pressing challenges of climate change, social inequality, and economic disparities, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have emerged as a global framework for driving progress. In India, regulators have a critical role to play in steering the country towards achieving these goals by ensuring the efficient execution of corporate social responsibility policies and enhancing environmental, social, and governance reporting standards.

A regulator like the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) can strengthen the CSR framework to ensure that companies are actively contributing to the SDGs. By revising and updating CSR policies to align with the SDGs, the ministry can create a more robust and unified approach to sustainable development. This would involve refining the scope of existing CSR activities to include SDG-related initiatives, encouraging businesses to set clear targets, and requiring transparent reporting on CSR contributions.

Also Read: India to mandate use of 1% sustainable aviation fuel by 2025

To support these efforts, regulators should also provide guidance and resources for companies to identify, prioritise, and address the SDGs most relevant to their operations. By facilitating capacity-building programmes and sharing best practices, regulators can help companies develop a better understanding of how to effectively integrate the SDGs into their CSR strategies.

In addition to enhancing CSR policies, regulators can also play a vital role in promoting transparency and accountability through ESG reporting. By establishing clear ESG reporting guidelines that align with international gold standards, MCA, in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), can ensure that businesses provide comprehensive and accurate information on their environmental, social, and governance performance. This will enable investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders to assess the extent to which companies are contributing to the sustainable development goals.

The ministry should also encourage third-party assurance and verification of ESG reports to enhance their credibility and reliability. By fostering a culture of independent review, regulations can help build trust in the ESG reporting process and ensure that companies are held accountable for their sustainability performance.

Furthermore, MCA can promote investor education and awareness of the SDGs, CSR policies, and ESG reporting. By partnering with industry bodies and educational institutions, regulators can develop comprehensive programmes that educate investors on the importance of sustainable investing and the tools available to evaluate companies’ contributions to the SDGs.

Also Read: Any takers for sustainability?

Most importantly, collaboration between MCA, SEBI, businesses, investors, and civil society organisations is essential for achieving the SDGs. By creating platforms for dialogue and knowledge sharing, regulators can foster a cohesive approach to sustainable development that leverages the collective resources, expertise, and innovation of

all stakeholders.

Regulators have a pivotal role to play in steering India towards the achievement of the SDGs by enhancing CSR policy execution and ESG reporting standards. By promoting transparency, accountability, investor education, and collaboration, they can help ensure that businesses contribute effectively to the SDGs and drive sustainable development in India.

As the world strives to build a greener, more inclusive, and more resilient future, it is crucial for India to seize this opportunity and lead by example in advancing the global sustainability agenda.

(The writer is the founder director of a smart governance consulting firm.)