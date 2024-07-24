Paris Olympics can help unify a fractured city

This would be a more inclusive kind of change from the one Paris has gone through recently. Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s crusade to pedestrianise, modernise and de-motorise swathes of the city has seen road congestion fall and air quality improve but has also made her a divisive figure and irritated commuters who don't make up her core voter base.

There’s certainly a thrill in strolling along the banks of the Seine or down car-free Rue de Rivoli — provided one can block out the roared insults from cyclists who seem to think traffic lights are just there for decoration. Yet there have also been missteps, like the embrace of electric scooters that ended up banned last year.

Gentrification and tourism have also made the city pricier and more exclusive, even as social unrest and bouts of violence have risen. A post-Brexit influx of bankers and tech types has boosted Paris’s soft power, its startup scene and its attraction for AirBnB speculators — though that bubble has burst somewhat. The cool crowd has migrated eastward to Belleville, away from the un-hip Champs Elysees. The newly reopened Samaritaine store has become a symbol of Paris’s doubling-down on luxury; Bernard Arnault’s LVMH is sponsoring the Olympics and also chipped in to help repair Notre-Dame after a 2019 fire.

From income to accessing services, the gap has grown between Paris’s 2 million inhabitants and the 10 million who live in the region. “The center is gentrifying, while the periphery is getting poorer,” says urbanism expert Laurent Chalard. I’ve seen this first-hand, having lived on both sides of the peripherique ring road that did away with the city walls but not the psychological barriers of living intra or extra muros. As a father of two “inside the walls,” I can enjoy the fruits of what really is a 15-minute city: That’s how long it takes me to walk to my kids’ daycare, my local park, my doctor and my metro stop. But many essential workers live way beyond that radius, priced out by a city that doesn’t build enough housing. The walls have gone but segregation remains: A 2019 study found the income gap between the richest and poorest of the Paris region — those earning €4,500 a month ($4.900) and below €900 — was the biggest in France.