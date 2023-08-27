Periyar urged change at personal level, Nanguneri shows it hasn’t happened

In a recent Tamil film titled Maamannan, Udayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Tamil Nadu, and the son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, played the role of a Dalit MLA’s son. The story traces the generational caste struggle between his father, himself and members of the dominant caste in their constituency. The son does not speak to the father due to a past incident in which his Dalit friends were stoned to death, while he himself just about escaped. Their crime: swimming in the temple well. His father is unable to get justice for the young victims and his son does not forgive him for that. The father’s meek surrender is due to the political might of the dominant caste. The film, though, ends on a positive note, with victory for the Dalit protagonists.