Persecution and the Art of Writing

The persecution of scholars, writers, journalists for their exercise of free speech has not been an anomaly throughout the history of democracies, but the norm. Thus, Strauss suggests, the more subversive the writer, the more she has needed to deploy an ‘art of writing’: diverse techniques for saying what you want to say between the lines; for example, by putting your own teaching into the mouths of others whom you pretend to be merely exegetically expounding; or, for example, by writing dialogue where the author places the risky speech into the mouths of her dramatic characters, so that the author herself cannot be accused of having said those things. Strauss seems to suggest that it might have been the Sophists in Platonic dialogues that were teaching the true, but too dangerous, things. It might have been the crude clowns and bawdy jesters in Shakespeare’s plays that were transmitting what the author really wanted to say but couldn’t for fear of persecution. The criminals of stories were often its true heroes.