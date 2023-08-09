Much later on, reading VS Ramachandran and Sandra Blakeslee's Phantoms in the brain, I learnt that the particular spot in the brain, which relates to the leg in question, doesn't accept the loss and goes about proving its presence by an itching sensation or even pain. This may disappear after a while, and in extreme cases, doctors have operated and removed that particular spot in the brain, only to find in a short while the control has moved to yet another location in the brain and the patient continues to imagine the presence of the otherwise amputated leg.