Pig kidney transplants are medicine’s new arms race

By Lisa Jarvis

Xenotransplantation, the futuristic sounding field of animal-to-human organ transplants, is suddenly a lot closer to reality. The first two gene-edited pig kidneys have been transplanted into humans— and, so far, seem to be working beautifully.

It’s an astonishing advance in a field that has languished for years. It’s also priming a race between companies in the field. Who will be first to convince the world their technologies are the most viable?

Last fall, researchers offered evidence that these pig organs could work in the long term— in monkeys, at least. One monkey lived for two years after receiving an organ developed by eGenesis, a biotech firm cofounded by Harvard bioengineer George Church. That added to several studies suggesting pig organs were functional for short stints when transplanted into brain-dead people who had donated their bodies to science.

Then last month, eGenesis provided a kidney to Richard Slayman. After being treated for an early sign of rejection, he was able to leave Massachusetts General Hospital, whose surgeons performed the transplant, just two weeks later. It was a stunning turnaround for the 62-year-old Massachusetts man, who had four years earlier received a human kidney that was failing.

Due to a raft of other health problems, he had just a 16 per cent chance of getting a transplant within the next five years, says one of his doctors, Winfred Williams, associate chief of MGH’s nephrology division.