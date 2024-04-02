Plastic recycling is broken. Capitalism can fix it

By Steve Hardman

When it comes to plastic waste, the numbers are alarming. And they’re getting worse.

According to the OECD, 91 per cent of all plastic used goes unrecycled into nature, oceans, landfill or incineration every year— that’s 320 million tons. By 2060, there will be an additional 30 billion tons. Only 5 billion tons are predicted to be recycled.

The world needs a plan to fix its plastic problem. The United Nations has committed to delivering a legally binding Plastic Treaty by the end of 2024. This month, more than 175 governments will convene in Ottawa for the fourth and penultimate round of negotiations of the Plastic Treaty.

The most important thing for the Plastic Treaty to get right is the development of sufficient global recycling capacity to ensure that all plastic used will be recycled and a circular economy will be realized. That’s a colossal industrial undertaking.

The business of plastic recycling is economically fragile at best— and in many ways it is also broken.

At the heart of the challenge is the task of selling the “feedstock” that is produced by plastic recyclers. Right now, buyers of plastic feedstock can choose between virgin plastic or recycled plastic when they make their packaging. If the price of recycled plastic is lower than virgin plastic, buyers switch to recycled plastic. And if the price of virgin plastic is lower, buyers switch to virgin plastic. Regrettably, many companies are more concerned about the price of plastic feedstock than the environmental impact of more plastic.

What makes this switching unpredictable is the fact that the price of virgin plastic is directly related to the price of oil from which it is sourced. If the price of oil drops, so does the price of virgin plastic. If the price drop of oil is material, then the market for recycling plastic feedstock collapses. As such, plastic recycling the world over is essentially held hostage to the price of virgin plastic.