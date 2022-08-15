PM Modi's underwhelming speech sans major announcements

The PM's address to the nation is an integral part of Independence Day. Citizens wait eagerly to learn about the government's vision for the near future. Every year, a grand speech is made that is propagated widely, unfortunately without much scrutiny. It is essential we carefully take stock of the claims and promises.

Used to PM Modi's usual histrionics about bullet trains to corruption-free India, naturally, this morning, one listened intently to the PM's address in wonder about what new empty promises we will get this time. And it was a little strange to note that the PM had no major announcements. One possible reason for the omissions of new targets could be the sheer failure to make any significant progress on his past promises.

Public memory may be dubbed short-lived, but it is not always so. People have not forgotten that the bullet train, a project of national importance, was slated to be operational on August 15, 2022. It is nowhere to be seen. People have also not forgotten the promise of doubling farmers' incomes. The latest government data shows farmers earn Rs 27/day from cultivation.

People have not forgotten the promise of every Indian having a house by 2022. In 2014, the 'minimum task', the PM said, "There should be nobody in the country who does not have a house with water, electricity, toilet". It is a matter of public record that President Droupadi Murmu's village got electricity only after her nomination in June this year.

Despite the government's poor performance, the PM has never shied away from hogging credit, even though undeservedly. The claim of record vaccination hides how the government's botched strategy contributed to the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in April-May 2021. Until last month, less than 4 per cent of Indians had received a booster dose, whereas the world average was 27 per cent. Nepal and Pakistan outdo India in this regard. This is even though India has been the world's pharmacy for decades.

What the PM deserves credit for is his bravery. Only a brave man with no regard for reality will go about extolling the virtues of 'Make in India' and the fight against corruption.

India's manufacturing has faced a glut since demonetisation and the hasty implementation of a flawed GST. The government had targeted creating ten crore jobs through Make in India but ironically ended up halving the manufacturing jobs. India's fight against corruption has received several institutional blows, the principal being the introduction of electoral bonds. If election financing remains opaque, we cannot claim progress in reducing corruption.

The PM spoke of nari shakti and the role of women in fulfilling India's dreams. The status of women has regressed in the past years, especially economically. Women have been pushed out of the workforce. The female labour force participation rate has fallen to an abysmal 9 per cent. India is ranked 135 of 146 countries on the Global Gender Index.

It was heartening to hear the mentions of 'cooperative federalism' and the new 'cooperative competitive federalism'. Of the former, it involves the Union not usurping the state's rights. Had the PM announced the resumption of the GST compensation to states, it would have added credibility to the words.

When the PM spoke of digital India, I could not help but think of Pegasus software. There are allegations that the government employed a military-grade weapon against opposition leaders, Supreme Court judges, activists, and its own ministers. It is appalling that citizens have been so brazenly targeted.

The PM outlined five pledges for the country – a developed India, removing servitude, pride in heritage, unity and integrity, and a sense of duty among citizens. The stress on 'sense of duty' is misplaced. A litany of laws make sure that people, by and large, conform to established norms.

In a democracy, the 'duty' lies with the state and the government functionaries. The duty is to uphold the Constitution and the rights of the citizens. Politicians must resist the temptation of moral grandstanding and instead broaden the scope of their accountability toward the people.

It is, of course, in the PM's interest to stress on citizens' sense of duty, while it is in the national interest that citizens insist on the PM and his government's duties. That will be a step in realising a stronger and more prosperous India. Happy Independence Day!

(Akash Satyawali is National Coordinator at the Research Department, All India Congress Committee)