PM Vishwakarma: Not what the artisans really want

Now, the micro-details: Looking at the finer details, the identified will get skill development training for a few days with a stipend of Rs 500 per day and another Rs 15,000 for the purchase of contemporary tools. They will get a PM Vishwakarma certificate and an ID card. They get a total subsidised loan of Rs 3 lakh at a cheap interest rate of 5 per cent, with Rs 1 lakh first and another Rs 2 lakh after 18 months, depending on the successful performance, regular repayment, etc., of the first tranche.

The beneficiaries are also assured of getting marketing support and incentives for digital transactions.