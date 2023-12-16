Policing in the digital realm

Fact-checking and providing accurate information have now become two of the emerging responsibilities of police organisations. Fact-checking teams deal with fake news, misinformation, disinformation, and hate speeches on any social media platform. These teams verify the authenticity of information and posts, and if found false, correct information is shared with members of the public on all social media platforms. Dissemination of correct facts helps in maintaining peace and order in society, as citizens may not be carried away by disinformation campaigns. This can be achieved through proper coordination with law enforcement agencies and social media companies like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, Youtube, etc. In addition to this, social media companies should also invest efforts in developing tools to identify fake news, misinformation, and disinformation campaigns to improve their online accountability. The academia also has a significant role in performing technical research for law enforcement-specific use of social media analysis tools without compromising individual privacy rights.