Pollution | Climate change is fuelling rise of non-communicable diseases in India

<p>The World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasised the critical link between public health and climate action as world leaders attending COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, discuss the urgent climate change challenges. India is experiencing a silent but concerning crisis that is linked to both the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and climate change.</p><p>Millions of people's health, particularly that of our youth, are suffering due to climate change, urban pollution, and disruptions to conventional lifestyles. NCDs, which include conditions like obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and asthma, are becoming more prevalent among the public across all age groups and regions. They are no longer only a problem for the wealthy or elderly.</p><p>One of the most visible threats to health is the air we breathe. In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, pollution levels regularly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-second-most-polluted-city-in-india-air-quality-severe-3280192#:~:text=Bahadurgarh%20in%20Haryana%20topped%20the,according%20to%20the%20CPCB's%20data.">breach dangerous thresholds</a>. During the winter months, Delhi is especially affected by thick smog, which can feel suffocating.</p><p>What makes this particularly dangerous is that it’s not just those with pre-existing respiratory issues who are affected. The air is full of particulate matter so small that it can be inhaled deep into the lungs, causing long-term harm to everyone. Children, with their smaller airways and developing lungs, are especially vulnerable. They are already at risk of conditions like asthma, but exposure to heavy pollution is making these problems worse.</p><p>Pollution also has a direct impact on heart health. <a href="https://www.who.int/teams/environment-climate-change-and-health/air-quality-energy-and-health/health-impacts#:~:text=Air%20pollution%20is%20a%20risk,(household%20air%20pollution%20only).">Studies are showing</a> that prolonged exposure to polluted air significantly raises the chances of heart attacks and strokes. What’s deeply concerning is that this is no longer a problem of the elderly. Younger people, even those in their 30s and 40s, are suffering from health issues that should be rare in such a young population. Today, it's not uncommon for young adults to face heart attacks, strokes, or kidney problems, which were once seen as afflictions of the aging population.</p><p>The environmental effects aren't confined to the cities. Rural areas, where millions of Indians still rely on farming for their livelihoods, are facing their own challenges. The rising temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns, and unpredictable weather are making it more difficult to grow the crops that people rely on for food. As a result, many farmers are turning away from traditional crops in favour of more profitable cash crops, but which don’t provide the same nutritional value. With more processed foods entering the diet, many people in rural India are <a href="https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landia/article/PIIS2213-8587(23)00119-5/fulltext">seeing an increase</a> in diseases like obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure.</p><p>The shift away from healthy, home-grown food has been disastrous for public health. Traditional Indian diets, once rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, are being replaced by packaged foods that are high in sugar, fat, and salt. These unhealthy eating habits are not only leading to a rise in obesity but also fuelling a dramatic increase in heart disease and diabetes. Rural communities, where such health issues were once rare, are now grappling with these modern-day diseases. To make matters worse, many rural communities have limited access to healthcare, making it even harder for people to get the treatment they need.</p><p>Compounding these challenges are the extreme weather events brought on by climate change. With rising temperatures and more frequent heatwaves, physical activity levels are dropping. People are staying indoors to escape the heat, leading to more sedentary lifestyles. This shift towards inactivity, combined with poor dietary habits, has caused a surge in obesity and diabetes, especially among young people. Today, children who should be running around in the sun are instead sitting in front of screens, growing increasingly unhealthy as a result.</p><p>While the physical health impact of climate change is evident, it’s also taking a toll on mental health. The anxiety, stress, and fear caused by unpredictable weather, crop failure, and the overall uncertainty about the future are contributing to a rise in mental health conditions. People worry about their health, their families, and their futures, and this constant strain is beginning to manifest in physical health problems like high blood pressure and heart disease. Mental health is intertwined with physical health, and as the emotional burden of climate change increases, so do the rates of chronic diseases.</p><p>Despite these grim statistics, there is a path forward. The rise of NCDs linked to climate change doesn’t have to define the future. By investing in healthcare infrastructure, improving access to quality medical care, and changing the way we approach both climate and health, there’s hope for a healthier future.</p><p>First and foremost, we need to strengthen India’s healthcare system to deal with the increasing burden of NCDs. Hospitals and clinics must be equipped to handle the growing number of patients with chronic diseases, and healthcare professionals must be trained to understand the connection between environmental factors and health. This will allow them to identify and treat NCDs more effectively.</p><p>Local communities have a crucial role to play as well. Governments and community groups should work together to advocate for cleaner air and greener spaces. Small changes can make a huge difference — planting trees, building parks, creating more walkable cities, and improving public transportation can help reduce pollution and improve overall air quality. Communities can also take charge of their health by promoting physical activities like walking and cycling, and encouraging healthier diets.</p><p>Education is another important piece of the puzzle. In both urban and rural areas, people need to understand the importance of nutrition. Returning to traditional, whole-food diets and reducing the reliance on processed foods could be key in reversing the trend of rising NCDs. In rural areas, supporting farmers to grow climate-resilient crops that are both nutritious and environmentally sustainable can make a world of difference.</p><p>We also need to address the broader climate issues. Tackling the root causes of climate change — such as reducing carbon emissions, investing in renewable energy, and promoting sustainable development — will ultimately improve public health. A cleaner, greener environment will not only reduce the risks associated with air pollution but will also contribute to the long-term health of the planet and its people.</p><p>It may feel like an overwhelming challenge, but it’s not too late. With concerted efforts from all sectors — healthcare, government, communities, and individuals — India can reverse the rising tide of NCDs linked to climate change.</p><p>The key is recognising that climate action is not just an environmental issue — it’s a health issue as well. By focusing on healthier, more sustainable lifestyles, we can reduce the burden of NCDs and build a healthier, more resilient future for the next generation. Together, we can tackle this crisis before it gets any worse.</p><p><em>(Pranjal Pandey is former managing editor, NewsClick, and Vijay A Raju is co-founder, Obesity Innovation Lab, a US-based think-tank.)</em></p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>