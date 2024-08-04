Preparing for post-November

From the choice of the place of attack and the timing, it appears that Israel’s political leadership has plans other than making the radical outfit Hamas pay for its attack on Israel on October 7 last, in which Hamas killed more than 1,200 people and took, and continues to hold, hundreds hostage. Attempts to persuade Tel Aviv to negotiate for the release of hostages and end hostilities have fallen on deaf ears, mainly for two reasons. One, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will likely have to face elections again soon, one that would be easier for him if he can face it as the leader who liquidated Hamas. Two, if he could provoke Iran to a wider war, he could unite enough of Israel behind him as well as force America to stay on his side.