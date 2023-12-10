Presaging conflicts of the future

Huntington defines the Soviet-Afghan War and the First Gulf War as the emergence of civilisational wars, interpreting the Afghan War as a civilisation war because it was seen as the first successful resistance to a foreign power, which boosted the self-confidence, and power of many fighters in the Islamic world. The war also “left behind an uneasy coalition of Islamic organisations intent on promoting Islam against all non-Muslim forces.” In other words, the war created a generation of fighters that perceived the West to be a major threat to their way of life. That “Islamic fundamentalist groups denounced [the war] as a war against ‘Islam and its civilisation’ by an alliance of ‘Crusaders and Zionists’ and proclaimed their backing of Iraq in the face of ‘military and economic aggression against its people.’”