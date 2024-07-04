Presidential candidates shouldn’t have health secrets

By F D Flam

The presidential debate last week revealed an embarrassing fact about the American political system: We are all low-information voters. No matter how diligently any of us might keep up with the news, we don’t have access to basic data on the physical, cognitive and mental health of the people we’re electing to lead us.

That could change if all presidential candidates were required to undergo an exam by an independent panel of physicians and reveal the results to voters.

Biden’s confused, sometimes incoherent performance last week unleashed a flurry of speculation on social and mainstream media. Aides, associates and foreign leaders who’ve had close contact told reporters that alarming lapses had become more frequent over the last two years — and that on recent trips to Europe there were moments of “sharpness … mixed with occasional blank-stared confusion.”

Some doctors (and donors) speculated over whether an undisclosed medical condition could have caused Biden’s poor performance. Others attributed his performance to simple exhaustion or to his lifelong struggle with stuttering. Without any requirement for medical transparency, voters don’t know what to believe.

This is hardly the first time questions have arisen about an elected official’s physical or mental fitness. During and after Donald Trump’s first presidential run, experts raised doubts about his health, noting his obesity, bad diet and instances of slurred speech. Neurologists said his vocabulary was degenerating, and speculated about cognitive decline.