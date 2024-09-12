Privatisation off the table for banks

In her Budget speech for the financial year 2021-2022, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Modi government’s policy on disinvestment of central public sector undertakings (CPSUs). She mentioned plans to privatise two public sector banks (PSBs) and one insurance company.

A PSB is a bank where the central government holds a majority share of over 50%. Disinvestment refers to the sale of these shares to private investors. When such a sale reduces the government’s shareholding in a PSB below 50% and ownership and management control are transferred to a private entity, it is termed privatisation.

Has there been any follow-up action to the finance minister’s announcement?

Apart from offloading 3.5% of its shareholding in the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the government is selling its stake in IDBI Bank. The process of selling the latter, which started in May 2021, is expected to get consummated during the current financial year. However, this cannot be termed privatisation, as IDBI Bank was already operating as a private lender, with the Centre acting as a passive shareholder consequent to capital infusions to manage the bank’s bad debt losses.